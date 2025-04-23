Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INSM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,580,879.96. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,797 shares of company stock valued at $37,621,239. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 82.2% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Insmed by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.