Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,409,045.90. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,701,051.96.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Venker sold 315,522 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,489,673.32.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $2,271,987.22.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $570,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 83.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

