eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,723,400 shares in the company, valued at $342,415,708. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $187,800.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $259,250.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $251,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $255,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $275,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

eXp World Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 2.44. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $60,767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,024,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

