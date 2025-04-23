Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Vance R. Brown Sells 4,826 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.