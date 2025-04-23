Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $181.60

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE:ATR opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

