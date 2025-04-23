Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

D.UN opened at C$15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$256.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.05 and a 1-year high of C$23.04.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,961.08. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$27,702.29. 47.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

