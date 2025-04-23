PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $15.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,189. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,212,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,142,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 120.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.