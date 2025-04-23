Bratin Saha Sells 3,461 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,697.62. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bratin Saha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20.
DigitalOcean Price Performance
DigitalOcean stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
