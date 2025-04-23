Bratin Saha Sells 3,461 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,697.62. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bratin Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

