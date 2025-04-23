Insider Buying: Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) Insider Buys 1,129,000 Shares of Stock

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 1,129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,100.00.

Shares of AMX opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$130.09 million, a PE ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.95. Amex Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

