CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Sells $50,681.16 in Stock

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $50,681.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,477.37. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 17th, Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,614.00.

CeriBell Stock Performance

CBLL opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Institutional Trading of CeriBell

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at $128,120,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,677,000. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new position in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Yu Fan bought a new position in CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth about $31,631,000. Finally, ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,160,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

