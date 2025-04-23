Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE:AGI opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

