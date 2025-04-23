Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

