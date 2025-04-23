Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $44,565.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,964.86. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,494.80. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,408 shares of company stock valued at $690,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

