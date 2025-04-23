Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $420,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

