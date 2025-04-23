monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.73.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $237.67 on Tuesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $179.02 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.