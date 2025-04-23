Option Care Health’s (OPCH) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,428,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after acquiring an additional 591,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.