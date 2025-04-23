Option Care Health’s (OPCH) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

OPCH opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,428,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after acquiring an additional 591,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

