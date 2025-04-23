Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 2,389 Shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.40% of TBG Dividend Focus ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.55.

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

