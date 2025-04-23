Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $302.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $363.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $261.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.59. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37,062.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after acquiring an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

