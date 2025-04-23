Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRUS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 438.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.69 million, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $121.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

