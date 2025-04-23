Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 237,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

