Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,680. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7,404.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

