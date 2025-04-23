PepsiCo’s (PEP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.24.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.