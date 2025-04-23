Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,064,227.60. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $298,927.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,806.50. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,530. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.