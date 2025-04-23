Short Interest in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Drops By 16.7%

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 929,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKM

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 583,519 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,595,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $10,712,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 222,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKM opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.