Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Drops By 16.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDP. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

