Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Drops By 16.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of PDP stock opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $117.67.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
