BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 534.65 ($7.08) and traded as low as GBX 513 ($6.80). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 515.27 ($6.83), with a volume of 257,092 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £426.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 570.78.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 18.54 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a net margin of 92.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider James Will purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($73,936.66). Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

