Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Five9 has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,468 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $82,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,533.09. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.