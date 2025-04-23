Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Maiden Holdings North America Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%.

