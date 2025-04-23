Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.88. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 642,023 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MZDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Mazda Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa America raised Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

