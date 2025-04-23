Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.13 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 312.84 ($4.15). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.27), with a volume of 1,574,133 shares traded.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 372.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 394.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 98.24% and a return on equity of 34.32%.

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

About Allianz Technology Trust

In related news, insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($41,955.48). 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.