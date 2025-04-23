JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.08 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 97.78 ($1.30). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 99.40 ($1.32), with a volume of 956,082 shares changing hands.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.62.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum
We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Emerging Markets
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.