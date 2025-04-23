JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.08 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 97.78 ($1.30). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 99.40 ($1.32), with a volume of 956,082 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

In other news, insider Helena Coles purchased 2,222 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £2,199.78 ($2,914.77). Also, insider Dean Buckley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($59,626.34). 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

