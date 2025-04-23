Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rises By 19.8%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $798.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

