Head-To-Head Comparison: ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) vs. Its Peers

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors 1081 2734 3601 168 2.38

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.02, suggesting a potential upside of 63.22%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 23.13%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $75.91 billion -$1.18 billion -5.01 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors $1,735.23 billion $2.56 billion 11.94

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors -1,814.15% -90.25% -14.39%

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

