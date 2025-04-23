Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $26.21

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

