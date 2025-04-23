Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.03 and traded as low as $12.20. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Oconee Federal Financial Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

