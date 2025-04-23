Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.90. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares trading hands.
Atlantia Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.
About Atlantia
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
