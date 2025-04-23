Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and traded as low as $19.06. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

