Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $289.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $323.00 to $289.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.
In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $2,146,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $946,681,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,401,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
