Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DAY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dayforce has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Dayforce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 38.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Dayforce by 32.5% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

