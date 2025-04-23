Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $208.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.72. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

