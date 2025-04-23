GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAP. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

GAP Price Performance

NYSE:GAP opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. GAP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $818,133.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181.56. This represents a 99.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $74,460.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,160. This trade represents a 46.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,495 shares of company stock worth $3,598,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $3,519,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

