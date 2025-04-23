Short Interest in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Grows By 19.1%

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shimmick by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 141,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Trading Up 6.1 %

SHIM stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Shimmick has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick ( NASDAQ:SHIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.62). Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 355.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $103.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

