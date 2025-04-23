Short Interest in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Grows By 19.1%

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shimmick by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 141,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
Shimmick Trading Up 6.1 %
SHIM stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Shimmick has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shimmick
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.