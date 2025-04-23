Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 26,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $448,875.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,516.60. The trade was a 45.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,035 shares of company stock worth $2,032,456 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

