Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

ZD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ZD stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

