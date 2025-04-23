First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

