Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,118. This represents a 97.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 83,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

