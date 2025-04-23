Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 2,258.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 79,713 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.