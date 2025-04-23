Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $313,454.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,032.46. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.