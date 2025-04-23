Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYGO

Tigo Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

TYGO opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tigo Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) by 166.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tigo Energy worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.