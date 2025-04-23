McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,202,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 396,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,275,000 after acquiring an additional 374,559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 367,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 363,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 449,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 343,070 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.5 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

